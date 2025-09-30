10 Comments

  8. “Give me a break, I got here as fast as I could.”

    Officer: “In a hurry?”
    Me: “Not any more.”
    Actually happened. Officer laughed, but not enough to stop writing the ticket, although he did lower the mph he clocked me at.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  10. Officer, I Just Want To Get One Point Across…”

    Officer, no one is above the law and you ran a stop sign back there trying to catch up to me and almost ran over a little old lady crossing the street, at a legal crosswalk I might add.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.