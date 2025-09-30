Straight Line of the Day: “Officer, I Just Want To Get One Point Across…” Posted by Oppo on 30 September 2025, 12:00 pm
Officer:
“Tell it to the judge punk.”
Officer: “You have the right to be silent – I suggest that you save yourself some grief and use it…”
Game Warden: “What do you plan on doing with the other nine?”
“… These are not my pants.”
There are no bugs or drooz still inside that car and besides, he was trying to sell me an extended warranty.
That 20 bucks in my pocket was given to me by a guy that puked on my shirt by accident.
But there’s 40 bucks in your pocket.
Oh yeah, the $%$#er crapped my pants too.
You handle that nightstick marvelously but nothing tops a beating with a good ol’ shillelagh.
“Give me a break, I got here as fast as I could.”
Officer: “In a hurry?”
Me: “Not any more.”
Actually happened. Officer laughed, but not enough to stop writing the ticket, although he did lower the mph he clocked me at.
Me: “Officer, I Just Want To Get One Point Across…”
Officer: “I suggest you put that finger down and use your pointer then”.
Officer, I Just Want To Get One Point Across…”
Officer, no one is above the law and you ran a stop sign back there trying to catch up to me and almost ran over a little old lady crossing the street, at a legal crosswalk I might add.