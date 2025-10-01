Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 9/24/2025 : New Matches for 10/1/2025 : Top 16 Seeds for the Big Tournament

We have the first 5 rounds in the books so it is time to reveal the current Top 16 Bond girls for you. Plus the usual results and new matches.
Results for 9/24/2025
|Catherine Schell
|No Preference
|Monica Bellucci
|106
|6
|102
|Lea Seydoux
|No Preference
|Angela Scoular
|181
|0
|29
Current Top 16
|Position
|Contestant
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Points for
|NP
|Points Against
|1
|Barbara Bach
|5
|0
|0
|1059
|4
|152
|2
|Diana Rigg
|5
|0
|0
|1012
|7
|260
|3
|Eva Green
|5
|0
|0
|929
|6
|373
|4
|Gemma Arterton
|5
|0
|0
|842
|4
|269
|5
|Ana de Armas
|5
|0
|0
|757
|8
|288
|6
|Caroline Munro
|5
|0
|0
|726
|11
|307
|7
|Britt Ekland
|4
|1
|0
|917
|6
|287
|8
|Jane Seymour
|4
|1
|0
|880
|6
|376
|9
|Tanya Roberts
|4
|1
|0
|731
|3
|501
|10
|Lea Seydoux
|4
|1
|0
|701
|8
|283
|11
|Madelaine Smith
|4
|1
|0
|672
|5
|417
|12
|Olga Kurylenko
|4
|1
|0
|542
|9
|261
|13
|Carey Lowell
|3
|2
|0
|747
|8
|496
|14
|Tina Hudson
|3
|2
|0
|698
|9
|421
|15
|Maud Adams
|3
|2
|0
|683
|6
|447
|16
|Sue Vanner
|3
|2
|0
|623
|6
|500
New Matches for 10/1/2025
Match 1
Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett) vs Madelaine Smith (Miss Caruso)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Angela Scoular
|0 – 5 – 0
|81 – 4 – 1145
Actress: Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Madelaine Smith
|4 – 1 – 0
|672 – 5 – 417
Actress: Madeline Smith Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.
Match 2
Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf) vs Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cassandra Harris
|1 – 4 – 0
|315 – 14 – 576
Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Britt Ekland
|4 – 1 – 0
|917 – 6 – 287
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.