Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 9/24/2025 : New Matches for 10/1/2025 : Top 16 Seeds for the Big Tournament

We have the first 5 rounds in the books so it is time to reveal the current Top 16 Bond girls for you. Plus the usual results and new matches.

Results for 9/24/2025

Current Top 16

PositionContestantWinsLossesTiesPoints forNPPoints Against
1Barbara Bach50010594152
2Diana Rigg50010127260
3Eva Green5009296373
4Gemma Arterton5008424269
5Ana de Armas5007578288
6Caroline Munro50072611307
7Britt Ekland4109176287
8Jane Seymour4108806376
9Tanya Roberts4107313501
10Lea Seydoux4107018283
11Madelaine Smith4106725417
12Olga Kurylenko4105429261
13Carey Lowell3207478496
14Tina Hudson3206989421
15Maud Adams3206836447
16Sue Vanner3206236500

New Matches for 10/1/2025

Match 1

Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett) vs Madelaine Smith (Miss Caruso)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Angela Scoular0 – 5 – 081 – 4 – 1145
Ruby Bartlett

Actress:Angela Scoular
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.

Angela Scoular

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Madelaine Smith4 – 1 – 0672 – 5 – 417
Miss Caruso

Actress:Madeline Smith
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.

Madeline Smith

Match 2

Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf) vs Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Cassandra Harris1 – 4 – 0315 – 14 – 576
Countess Lisl von Schlaf

Actress:Cassandra Harris
Nationality:Australian
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.

Cassandra Harris

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Britt Ekland4 – 1 – 0917 – 6 – 287
Mary Goodnight

Actress:Britt Ekland
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.

Britt Ekland

