Straight Line of the Day: Without Peeking, What Would You Say Will Be the Most In-Demand Jobs Of The Next Decade? Posted by Oppo on 1 October 2025, 12:00 pm Help Wanted: These Are The Most In-Demand Jobs Of The Next DecadeStatista | 09/26/2025 | Felix Richter
Professional Assassins..
the age of the Amateur Assassins will be over.
Peeling grapes for our AI overlords.
Name-creators for Commercial Drivers Licenses…
Human batteries to power AI…
Street sweepers…
Sniveling toadies…
Professional Tuna Taster.
Every cat I know demands this job.
Scavenger
Internet Evidence/History Eraser
Venezuelan drug smuggling – I hear it’s booming.
I think that one will bomb out.
Social Media Cleanup, where they go through somebody’s social media history and remove any questionable pictures or posts.
It’s going to cost IMAO a fortune.
Spinal Support Device Manufacturing
Spines are an evolutionary dead end…
Energy Drink IV supply
Sausage Mixer at the Soylent Green Factory.
Its funny how some will only eat the white meat and some will only eat the dark meat.
That’s racist
Professional whiner
Brain unwashers
Without peeking? I guess it’s not Peeping Tom then
There are gonna be jobs?
Prison builders
Without peeking–
I guess that leaves out private eyes and neighborhood creepazoids…
Maybe AI wrangler?
Sydney Sweeney’s lover.
Does the job provide medical benefits like Viagra coverage?