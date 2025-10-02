Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 2 October 2025, 10:00 am Common photo of Raquel Welch looking longingly at Mr. Walrus.Walruskkkch Photo Files Winners 7. 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891036 votes · 36 answersVote
Concerning Raquel:
So if you’re down on your luck and
I know you all sympathize.
Find a girl with far away eyes.
And if you’re downright disgusted
And life ain’t worth a dime.
Get a girl with far away eyes……
#5- Not just a meme; A mission statement.
The one on the right has far away eyes….
Just as long as they’re not kaleidoscope eyes.
Hey guys. Only way for me to tell you my computer has been totally effed by Microsoft. Keeps crashing. I don’t know when things wiill return to normal. Keep the faith.
You may have caught what they call the Rodham Thighs Virus…a very malicious and destructive virus.