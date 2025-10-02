Straight Line of the Day: What Else Do Democrats Assert in Public, While Privately Doubting?

Did Anyone Ever Believe Men Could Become Women?

New American Prophet | September 27, 2025 | Daniel Greenfield

Did anyone ever really believe that men could become women? ‘Tipping Point’ author Malcolm Gladwell helped answer that question when he recently apologized for publicly asserting that men could change sex and fairly compete against women in sports because he was “cowed”.

No one bothered to follow up with the more interesting question, ‘What is Malcolm still too cowed to say in public’? It’s a question that also ought to be addressed to the various public figures, politicians, intellectuals and talkers, who have recanted the transgender heresy.

We know that they claimed to believe in one obviously wrong thing because of some combination of social pressure, manufactured consensus and intellectual incoherence.

What else do they hypocritically assert in public while privately doubting?