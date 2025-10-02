Straight Line of the Day: What Else Do Democrats Assert in Public, While Privately Doubting?

Did Anyone Ever Believe Men Could Become Women?
New American Prophet | September 27, 2025 | Daniel Greenfield
Did anyone ever really believe that men could become women? ‘Tipping Point’ author Malcolm Gladwell helped answer that question when he recently apologized for publicly asserting that men could change sex and fairly compete against women in sports because he was “cowed”.
No one bothered to follow up with the more interesting question, ‘What is Malcolm still too cowed to say in public’? It’s a question that also ought to be addressed to the various public figures, politicians, intellectuals and talkers, who have recanted the transgender heresy.
We know that they claimed to believe in one obviously wrong thing because of some combination of social pressure, manufactured consensus and intellectual incoherence.
What else do they hypocritically assert in public while privately doubting?
There should be more Hermaphrodites and support for Hermaphrodites because having both male and female sexual organs just seems the best way to show solidarity for both sexes.
That Joe Biden’s incapacity was a bug, not a feature…
That pedophilia is just fine… psych!! They do believe that!!!
That Michelle is a woman, Barrack is totally straight, and AOC has an above room temperature IQ.
That they could have actually sat in a meeting with Sam Brinton without laughing at him out loud.
That they are upset about Paul’s hammer attack. Behind the scenes they are just happy he set the bar low for whitey tighty pics.
If you don’t believe in the Mr. Dressup, I am now a woman…then you are a witch! You must be burned at the stake…