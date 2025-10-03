Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 9/26/2025 : New Matches for 10/3/2025

My turn.
Results for 9/26/2025
|Shirley Eaton
|No Preference
|Lola Larson
|173
|4
|17
|Tania Mallet
|No Preference
|Trina Parks
|223
|0
|6
New Matches for 10/3/2025
Match 1
Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Nadja Regin
|0 – 3 – 0
|122 – 4 – 487
Actress: Nadja Regin Nationality: Serbian Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Perrier
|0 – 3 – 0
|107 – 25 – 350
Actress: Denise Perrier Nationality: French Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.
Match 2
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Izabella Scorupco (Natalya Simonova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Margaret Nolan
|1 – 2 – 0
|280 – 2 – 384
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Izabella Scorupco
|1 – 2 – 0
|304 – 1 – 267
Actress: Izabella Scorupco Nationality: Polish-Swedish Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Natalya Simonova was a programmer working at a Russian Space Control Centre along with Boris Grishenko. Xenia Onatopp and General Ourumov staged a test drill in the centre, and after getting the launch keys, Onatopp shot everyone in sight. Natalya managed to escape, and made contact with Boris over the Internet. Unfortunately, Boris was a traitor working with Onatopp, and Natalya was captured.After she escaped a near death experience with Bond, the two paired up, and Natalya’s computer skills helped Bond overcome the traitors.
