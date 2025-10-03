PSA Announcement for IMAO

Hey guys. I spent over two hours yesterday starting my computer with over a dozen “Oh Snap” restarts courtesy of Windows 11. On the plus side I bought my replacement computer so I am now going to get the data files migrated to the new machine. This will be taking place over the weekend. It should not impact the usual Saturday posts but, depending on how long they take, it may impact the Babesleaga posts. They may be pushed back. I dont know yet. I’ll try to keep you updated with posts here which I’ll have to do from my phone. Sorry for the inconvenience.

