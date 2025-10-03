Straight Line of the Day: Concept or Item You’d Like Named After You: … Posted by Oppo on 3 October 2025, 12:00 pm e.g.: Coriolis Effect Streisand Effect Hegelian whatsis Oysters Rockefeller Melba Toast Peach Melba Melbasm Able mwas I ere I saw Melba etc. …
I’m currently building a mental treatment program for the robots in my lab. It will be:
Fangbeer Hills
A.I. Ward
Asylum for the Artificially Insane
If you specialize in shock treatment you can call is Arc’em Asylum.
Keep em coming. Love it.
HAL2000 Memorial Treatment Center
I’m full crazy all for the love of you
I knew an insane AI robot that got a Colossustomy.
Another one got a bug, but it was a Vger.
Geneisms
Geneography
Generic Jeans
Gene-isis- in the beginning…
Gene-oligist – know your family of clowns
Geneitals…be careful with them
The Geneder Gap ..the gap between my generation and Generation Alpha
Gap? Gulf. Chasm. Rift. Abyss.
YUGE!
My first name being Eric, I am my own generation. Generic.
Bob’s Folly: Failure to respect Emu…
I’m not sure what the effects would be, but I’m pretty sure it won’t be an effect or desert, but some sort of syndrome or disease.
I’d like to see the state insane asylum turned into a gambling casino and renamed the zzyzx memorial gambling casino for the insane. This would be a giant and progressive step forward in the treatment of the insane gambler.
DamnCat’s Home for Wayward Interns
My first album. A collection of Tom Petty covers, performed hip-hop style.
“GrandLarsenE – Petty Theft”
Concept? Now you’re expecting us to have a concept???
A Hurricane named after me that’s so big and permanent, it’s on printed maps.
Hurricane Editor?
Hot Walrus Yoga
I was wondering what that was doing on the interview checklist.
A chilled out liberal exhibiting only six of the seven deadly sins could be referred to being Dohtiming which of course would make him angry and back to full fledged lunatic liberal.
Um, is he armed?
Or is he too lazy to even achieve sloth?
“Students, turn to page 100 of your eroticism textbooks. We will now discuss ‘The Oppo Fallacies’.”