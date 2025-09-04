5 Comments

  1. Anyone here who’s going to have to check the length of their credit cards, and other types of plastic cards….well, you’re autistic…but you already knew that…and that the pretty necklace around Miss Whatshername is a replica of the ancient Mayan, Incan and Aztecan “Portal to another dimension, or something”..that’s why most of them mysteriously disappeared.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.