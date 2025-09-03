FEMA FOMO FAFO

FOMO = Fear Of Missing Out. They didn’t want to be left behind by all those other government workers.

FEMA workers fired for watching ‘racially charged’ porn, bestiality content on gov’t-issued devices at work

NY Post | 09/02/2025 | Josh Christenson

Two FEMA workers tasked with helping to keep the country safe from terrorism and nuclear meltdowns were booted Tuesday — for watching “racially charged” and other sick porn on the job, The Post has learned.

The lewd-loving employees were canned after an internal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security’s Insider Threat Operations Center, which flagged at least one of them for consuming “deviant pornography” — including bestiality, said DHS officials, whose department oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“These individuals had access to critical information and intelligence and were entrusted to safeguard Americans from emergencies—and instead they were consuming pornography,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seethed in a statement.

“And in at least one case the pornography consumed was racially charged and involved bestiality,” Noem said.

Both rogue workers were stationed at FEMA’s isolated, sparsely populated Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center near Bluemont, Va., which is supposed to safeguard the homeland against national emergencies, terror attacks, and even nuclear disasters.