Don’t You Hate Reading This Same Boilerplate Over and Over?

“IMAO has been made aware of the charges filed against Oppo.

“IMAO takes these troubling allegations very seriously and Oppo is on administrative leave until further notice and pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which will take place in parallel with the official investigation. We are cooperating fully with the authorities. Due to personnel privacy laws, IMAO can provide no further information on this matter.

“The safety of our interns and our readers is our highest priority.”

  3. This is old news. Oppo’s foibles and unsavory tendencies have long been known to the public. One has to question the motives of those wishing to rehash these charges at this paticular time. What is it that his detractors are attempting to deflect our attention from? Clearly, the issue at hand is not anything Oppo has done, but the perfidy of his detractors!

