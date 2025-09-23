Straight Line of the Day: Trump’s Message to the UN: … Posted by Oppo on 23 September 2025, 12:00 pm 1
GFY
…and GTFO
“Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
“We are all Charlie now – make of that what you will, but check with the Iranians about what we’re able to do…”
“I hate my opponents.”
Notice. The U.N. now stands for United Nincompoops
“I’m immediately imposing a tariff on any nation that votes against our interests at the U.N. or the E.U., or even inside of that ridiculous brick thing, whatever that is…”
“If you want to keep suckling at the teet of the Greatest Nation in the whole World,
you should UN-subscribe to communism
UN-invest in countries that violate basic human rights
UN-leash the dogs of war in order to bring peace
UN-join with terrorist nations
and UN-zip your purses and pay up hugely”
*continues singing*
You make them feel
You make them feel
You make them feel like UN-natural women
Trump’s Message to the UN: …
“Drop dead.”
We now or soon will recognize the Parking Lot of Palestine.
… “You need a better maintenance staff.”