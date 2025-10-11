Straight Line of the Day: Ways To Make the Bible More Relatable to Modern Folk: … Posted by Oppo on 11 October 2025, 12:00 pm I’ve already made my contribution with the brilliant idea about pronouncing “Noah” as “No-Way.” I implore you to leave the burning bush alone.
YHWH
YMMV
Chat KJV
David 360 no scopes Goliath
Let me check with Letitia James to see see what is legal. 🙈
Lazarus-brand crypto-coins.
{In multiple denominations.}
Even more catchy – Lazarus of Bethany Pa. Crypto Company: Put some Crypto in your Pepto!
According to Democrats, start by getting rid of the “Ten Suggestions.”
Just drop in to see what condition your condition is in… and seek a cure for it!
Add some of that slang the young people are using these days.
“In the beginning, God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light, and he saw that it was groovy.”
More cats