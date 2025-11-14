Friday Night Open Thread: Viaggravation Posted by Oppo on 14 November 2025, 6:00 pm If Oppo experiences an erection lasting more than 50 hours — why would Ginger and MaryAnn think that gawking on in concern would help the situation?
I heard Viaggravation can be caused by the new drink at Starbucks called the Viagraccino. One cup and you’re up all night but I hate Starbucks.
Unfortunately, the barista’s at Starbucks find it’s hard to make drinks while sporting their own all-nighter.
I’m sure Lovey knows how to handle just such a situation.
She’s looking at Thurston, who is miming a solution.
I like Ginger’s reaction.
MaryAnn: “How would you even . . . ?”
Ginger: “Some chocolate-chip brownies, some champagne. You get through it.”
Ginger and Lovey: “Practice, dear. It’s the only way to prepare.”
MaryAnn: “So these crossbars are supposed to represent his shoulders?”
Ginger and Lovey: “No, Dearie, his thighs!”