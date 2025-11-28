Pottery Corner Posted by Oppo on 28 November 2025, 4:00 pm There once was an Antifey bloke Who sent out a word to his folk; The liberal Gestapo Went for Walrus and Oppo, …
There once was an Antifey bloke
Who sent out a word to his folk;
The liberal Gestapo
Went for Walrus and Oppo,
“…But those nazis thought we were a joke…”
There once was an Antifey bloke
Who sent out a word to his folk;
The liberal Gestapo
Went for Walrus and Oppo,
But the interns roughed them up ‘til they broke
There once was an Antifey bloke
Who sent out a word to his folk;
The liberal Gestapo
Went for Walrus and Oppo,
Emu said, “Nope, those guys are bespoke…”
There once was an Antifey bloke
Who sent out a word to his folk;
The liberal Gestapo
Went for Walrus and Oppo,
because they didn’t get it was a joke.