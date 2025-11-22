Straight Line of the Day: Satan Enrolled in a U.S. University, and Found… Posted by Oppo on 22 November 2025, 12:00 pm
… kindred spirits in most of the faculty and administrators…
…that he really needed to up his beer pong game…
…five dead Somali Pirates.
A place even worse than Hell.
…an expensive toll road. To Hell.
…out out that he was the dean and he was just being home schooled by himself.
…the Four Horsemen looking to fill an opening for someone possessing unicorn riding ability.
Ah, the Furry Horsemen of the Apocalypse?
“… Then came a Pale Prider … “
…and his name was DEI.
. . . his contract with Hillary was being taught in a business law class.