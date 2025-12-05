Friday Night Open Thread: No Edit Feature on Judgement Day Posted by Oppo on 5 December 2025, 6:00 pm Not only will there be no edit feature as you have to sit through a recording of your life on Judgement Day, . . . but the guys from MST3K will be sitting there commenting on your every move. Should be fun. 1
So, when Mrs. Weems in 3rd grade said “all this is going on your permanent record” … Man, the b-itch was SERIOUS!
Right on right on
While listening to my town’s designated Christmas music station on the way home from work I have come to the following realization:
A. I like the song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
2. I don’t count the harpsichord in my top 10 musical instruments but I don’t mind it
5. I have a strong dislike for the music stylings of Barbara Streisand
Now if you put those three things together it becomes a foul swill of a Christmas money grab that purifies the brightest Christmas spirit.
But maybe that’s just me.
*putrifies
See above⬆️
Re #5: No accident then, that the late great El Rusbo used to refer to undesirable things as “Barbara Streisand” (BS).
No sir Mr. Jesus it wasn’t me on Epstein’s Island it was my doppleganger I swear!
Can I sell tickets to my life review? I’ll make a fortune! (Must be 21 or over)
I’m guessing St. Peter falls asleep about half way through.
Gene’s Coffee Talk☕:
I just realized that people are born with PTSD. I mean, what could be more traumatic and frightening than being born? Just because you don’t remember it doesn’t mean your young brain wasn’t traumatized by it.