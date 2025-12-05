Friday Night Open Thread: No Edit Feature on Judgement Day

Not only will there be no edit feature as you have to sit through a recording of your life on Judgement Day, . . .

but the guys from MST3K will be sitting there commenting on your every move.

Should be fun.

  2. While listening to my town’s designated Christmas music station on the way home from work I have come to the following realization:

    A. I like the song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

    2. I don’t count the harpsichord in my top 10 musical instruments but I don’t mind it

    5. I have a strong dislike for the music stylings of Barbara Streisand

    Now if you put those three things together it becomes a foul swill of a Christmas money grab that purifies the brightest Christmas spirit.

    But maybe that’s just me.

  6. Gene’s Coffee Talk☕:
    I just realized that people are born with PTSD. I mean, what could be more traumatic and frightening than being born? Just because you don’t remember it doesn’t mean your young brain wasn’t traumatized by it.

