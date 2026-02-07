Does He Self-Identify as a Cashier in a Government-Run Supermarket?

New York Teacher Has a Very Communist Solution for Keeping Businesses in the Big Apple
Townhall | 02/06/2026 | Amy Curtis
Let’s see how things are going in the communist utopia of New York . . . Mamdani is siding with criminals who try to kill cops.
Add to that his advisors, who are racist and oppose private home ownership, plus a progressive tax plan that will seize wealth from New Yorkers, and it’s a recipe for a mass exodus from the city.
But for one commie New York teacher, the solution to stopping businesses and wealthy New Yorkers from leaving the city is just to…seize the business and make it illegal to leave (some of us would call that “imprisonment”).
🚨This video is going viral on X. This is who is teaching your kids in New York Public Schools. A guy who wants to seize your business and then make it illegal for you to leave the city. My full reporting behind whose funding this and more is in the comments. pic.twitter.com/Sf432UBYEe— Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) February 6, 2026
“That’s what I would say, we should take their business. And we run it, like the city ourselves,” the teacher, identified as Charles Berry, said. “I mean, they can’t leave the building; they can’t just bring their entire workforce to Florida. They can’t bring all of the resources that they have to build a business here to Florida.” …
“And that’s where you would even say we’re building a real movement to stop that,” Berry continued, “we’d also make it illegal for them to actually leave. We would fine them to hell if they’re going to try to abandon their property here. Cause clearly people do need to work, people do need to make a living.”
Berry is a New York Public Schools teacher …
The near future:
IMAO has been seized and deemed a Capitalistic Threat and forced to redact every post and comment going back to the start of the Obama Admin….or face the heavy consequences.
Commentators ask for an intellectual property exemption, but, you know…
Biggest problem w/public ed today: the unions make it nearly impossible to fire horrible teachers.
When does communism actually work?
Next time.
All your Big Gulps are belong to us!