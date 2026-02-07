Does He Self-Identify as a Cashier in a Government-Run Supermarket?

New York Teacher Has a Very Communist Solution for Keeping Businesses in the Big Apple

Townhall | 02/06/2026 | Amy Curtis

Let’s see how things are going in the communist utopia of New York . . . Mamdani is siding with criminals who try to kill cops.

Add to that his advisors, who are racist and oppose private home ownership, plus a progressive tax plan that will seize wealth from New Yorkers, and it’s a recipe for a mass exodus from the city.

But for one commie New York teacher, the solution to stopping businesses and wealthy New Yorkers from leaving the city is just to…seize the business and make it illegal to leave (some of us would call that “imprisonment”).