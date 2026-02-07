Straight Line of the Day: The Less Said About This, the Better: … Posted by Oppo on 7 February 2026, 12:00 pm
Your secret is comparatively safe with me.
I can’t say any less than I’m already not saying
…
Say no more.
The Less Said About This, the Better: That thing Walrus did in Vegas that didn’t stay in Vegas.
Jeffrey Epstein’s parting words to every island guest.
Mmmm hmmm
…because “loose lips sinks ships” like at Pearl Harbor, Benghazi and the Biden Pullout.
The less said about this,
the better the story gets.
“DUCK TAPE, fixes everything.”
…
Washington Post business model.