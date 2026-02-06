Friday Night Open Thread: Should Pregnancy Be Considered a Disability?

‘They’re not perks’: Florida woman with disability files lawsuit against new law allowing pregnant women to use disability parking spots
WSVN | 1/15/2026 | Lynn Martinez

I’m not sure how I come down on this, because I probably haven’t considered all aspects — and consequences.

However, I think I know how VGer would have ruled on this.

Or, discuss something else you feel like Bringing Up, Baby.

  3. At the third trimester, definitely. Before that if there are complications that make it difficult to get around.

    I remember my mother telling me that my grandmother was pretty much confined to her bed for a lot of her pregnancy while my uncle was in the womb.

  6. If they let obesity count as a disability, then why not big bellies full of babies? Does it really matter if they got there orally or vaginally? (I’m picturing Florida Karen as Fat Bastard in a mobility scooter, chasing prego’s through the parking lot trying to eat babies).

