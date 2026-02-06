Friday Night Open Thread: Should Pregnancy Be Considered a Disability?

‘They’re not perks’: Florida woman with disability files lawsuit against new law allowing pregnant women to use disability parking spots
WSVN | 1/15/2026 | Lynn Martinez
I’m not sure how I come down on this, because I probably haven’t considered all aspects — and consequences.
However, I think I know how VGer would have ruled on this.
Yes, pregnancy should be considered a disability because that’s what the ACLU says..and trust me you don’t ever want the ACLU on your ass, especially if you’re wearing a MAGA cap.
If you need to get the ACLU on your side, I hear your journey’s halfway there if you’re livid about prayer.
Indeed. Also, I’ve been praying Bad Bunny mistakenly goes down the wrong snake hole and never comes out, at least not before the Super Bowl. Also, I would like to see one of the Paid Agitators accidentally swallow their free Soros provided Protest Whistles and need a Heimlich Maneuver.
Short answer: yes.
Shorter answer: no.
At the third trimester, definitely. Before that if there are complications that make it difficult to get around.
I remember my mother telling me that my grandmother was pretty much confined to her bed for a lot of her pregnancy while my uncle was in the womb.
Dangit, I want to make an incest joke, but it sounds like it was actually somewhat serious…
The safest answer for a man to give is “Whatever you say, Dear”.
Certainly not a gentle answer but, if you’re Planned Parenthood: Yes. And they intend to fix it.
If they let obesity count as a disability, then why not big bellies full of babies? Does it really matter if they got there orally or vaginally? (I’m picturing Florida Karen as Fat Bastard in a mobility scooter, chasing prego’s through the parking lot trying to eat babies).