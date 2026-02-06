Straight Line of the Day: Alliterative Announcements Posted by Oppo on 6 February 2026, 12:00 pm Try to come up with news headlines that lean heavily on alliteration. Interns Insist on Improvements; Oppo Opposes Opportunity
Dunkin Donuts are for Dorks.
Bob B Bothers Bird, Bears Brutal Beak Beating…
Walrus Wanders Westward, Wasting Witticism Wizardry…
…Interns Intensely Insulted…
Hooray! Honey heals horny hickeys!
Mamdani Mob Manhandles Manhattan: Monetary Mayhem Motivates Mayor
Idiotic Insurgents Irritate ICE, Incur Indictments…
Vance Vanquishes Vapid View Veterans : Vexed Vixens Vow Vengeance
Alas, a Little Alliteration will Likely Lead to Lackluster Allegiance.
-CNN Still Sucks
-The Clinton’s close to nineteenth nervous breakdown
-Ice Ice Baby. Watcha gonna do when they come for you?
Tyrants, tired of Trump’s triumphs, transition temper tantrum topic to taxation.