Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 1/30/2026 : New Matches for 2/6/2026

My guest hosting duties will sadly preclude me from hitting Vegas with Walrus and the girls. Sigh. Well at least the voting will be open until February 19th.

Results from 1/30/2026

Jacqueline BissetNo PreferenceDenise Richards
157036
Sophie MarceauNo PreferenceKim Basinger
106295

Matches for 2/6/2026

Match 1

Barbara Carrera (Fatima Blush) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Carrera2 – 2 – 0332 – 3 – 305
Fatima Blush

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

Barbara Carrera

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Serena Scott Thomas1 – 3 – 0281 – 15- — 494
Dr. Molly Warmflash

Actress:Serena Scott Thomas
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”

Serena Scott Thomas

Who do you prefer?
46 votes · 46 answers
Vote

Match 2

Valeria Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)

Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

Valerie Leon

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Halle Berry2 – 2 – 0406 – 8 – 500
Jinx

Actress:Halle Berry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

Halle Berry

Who do you prefer?
52 votes · 52 answers
Vote

