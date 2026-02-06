Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 1/30/2026 : New Matches for 2/6/2026

My guest hosting duties will sadly preclude me from hitting Vegas with Walrus and the girls. Sigh. Well at least the voting will be open until February 19th.
Results from 1/30/2026
|Jacqueline Bisset
|No Preference
|Denise Richards
|157
|0
|36
|Sophie Marceau
|No Preference
|Kim Basinger
|106
|2
|95
Matches for 2/6/2026
Match 1
Barbara Carrera (Fatima Blush) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Barbara Carrera
|2 – 2 – 0
|332 – 3 – 305
Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury
Age: 79, born 31 December 1945
Country of origin: Nicaragua
Currently Residing In: United States
Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Scott Thomas
|1 – 3 – 0
|281 – 15- — 494
Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”
Match 2
Valeria Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Halle Berry (Jinx)
Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon
Age: 81, born 12 November 1943
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Currently Residing In: United Kingdom
Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.
Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|2 – 2 – 0
|406 – 8 – 500
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.