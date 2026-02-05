Single mom. Absent father. Six of us born the same day. Mom knew she couldn’t keep us and had to send us to live with 6 different families when we were only 2 months old.
[sniff]
That sounds like what they do with ca…
HEY!
…said Ole Rodham Thighs about the ’96 adventure:
Rodham Thighs:
“There was supposed to be some kind of a greeting ceremony at the airport, but instead we just ran with our heads down to get into the vehicles to get to our base. We dodged sniper fire like the Red Baron during the Korean War. The pilot saved us only after I noticed the anti-aircraft fire wizzing past my window and almost made me spill my martini. I felt like a Bond Film heroine.”
… we had to walk through miles of earthquake-shattered street lamp and storefront window glass to get to high school, only to be told to go home again because of all the damage …
… we had to walk miles through smog-and-smoke-laden skies to get to high school, only to be told to “take a lap” in gym class…
Did I tell you we had to WALK???
…we ran around loose from sunrise until the streetlights came on, having to fend for ourselves with no adult supervision…
“Of Course, We Had It Rough…”
I had to look up information in this thing called a ‘book’. The horror.
Read book all day, made book at night…
“Card catalog it” doesn’t have the same meme-quality as “Google it”…
…because that’s the way they gave it to us. Rough.
… our portable game devices didn’t have backlit screens, so we had to carefully aim a lamp at it in order to be able so see it without getting overwhelming glare.
It was even worse in the back seat of a car. The angle changed every time the car turned!
We lived like savages.
… our bikes and scooters were manually powered.
… we had to memorize phone numbers, or at least remember where the latest edition of the phonebook was.
…our “contact list” consisted of a smorgasbord of business cards, napkins, and scraps of paper.
Before we got the HBO and boobies on tv we got by with Farrah Fawcett, Gilda Radner and Bouncin’ Bonnie Franklin just to through summer vacation.
Or we had to know a friend who’s father or big brother had some “magazines”.
Been there, had it in my backpack. For some strange reason, my mom choose that day to check my schoolbag. She never did that. I think that was 7th or 8th grade. It was a vintage playboy from a friends dad’s stash.
Of Course, We Had It Rough…”
Making love to our tonic & gin.
Yeah, sing us a song.
You should hear my old band ‘The Naked Chili Rellenos’. No link, because there are none. There never would have been a Red Hot Chili Peppers without our inspiration. 🎶
…and no I’m not Hispanic, not that there’s anything wrong with that. I’m Wynne…and my ancestors hailed from Wales but they all wised up and started getting the hell out of there. They didn’t make it though. They all drowned on the Titanic…except for one mean nasty damn uncle who continued the lineage. 🤢
We had to walk to school in the snow, uphill. Both ways. It was worse in summer school.
…our idea of “social media” was the “party line” on the telephone…
Under the ruins of a walled city. Crumbling towers and beams of yellow light. No flags of truce no cries of pity. Siege guns have been pounding through the night.
It took a day to build the city. We walked through its streets in the afternoon. As I returned across the fields I’d known, I recognized the walls that I once made.
Had to stop in my tracks for fear of walking on the mines I’d laid.
At least I think that was me.
Probably not.
Don’t bash, basher
It’s my job.
Mom always served our caviar too cool.
