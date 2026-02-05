26 Comments

  2. …said Ole Rodham Thighs about the ’96 adventure:
    Rodham Thighs:
    “There was supposed to be some kind of a greeting ceremony at the airport, but instead we just ran with our heads down to get into the vehicles to get to our base. We dodged sniper fire like the Red Baron during the Korean War. The pilot saved us only after I noticed the anti-aircraft fire wizzing past my window and almost made me spill my martini. I felt like a Bond Film heroine.”

    3
    Reply to this comment

  3. … we had to walk through miles of earthquake-shattered street lamp and storefront window glass to get to high school, only to be told to go home again because of all the damage …

    … we had to walk miles through smog-and-smoke-laden skies to get to high school, only to be told to “take a lap” in gym class…

    Did I tell you we had to WALK???

    3
    Reply to this comment

  8. … our bikes and scooters were manually powered.

    … we had to memorize phone numbers, or at least remember where the latest edition of the phonebook was.

    …our “contact list” consisted of a smorgasbord of business cards, napkins, and scraps of paper.

    4
    Reply to this comment

  13. Under the ruins of a walled city. Crumbling towers and beams of yellow light. No flags of truce no cries of pity. Siege guns have been pounding through the night.
    It took a day to build the city. We walked through its streets in the afternoon. As I returned across the fields I’d known, I recognized the walls that I once made.
    Had to stop in my tracks for fear of walking on the mines I’d laid.

    At least I think that was me.

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.