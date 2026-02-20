If Lincoln Were Alive Today…
I’m so sure he would be driving a brand new Lincoln Navigator …north of the Mason-Dixon Line of course.
Also. He would get to the bottom of the Epstein List controversy…like Stephen A. Douglas desendants being on top with Bill Clinton.
He would also make Chicken Fricassee the National Dish..Infuriating Beef Producers into a other possible Civil War.
H…he’d say “Hey! Let me out of here!”
He’d look like sh!t
…you wouldn’t catch me out without my top hat.
My claim that my house is older than Lincoln’s presidency wouldn’t be quite as cool.
…he’d probably ask how that play ended…
… he would be seriously concerned about the state of the union…
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
If Lincoln Were Alive Today…
I’m so sure he would be driving a brand new Lincoln Navigator …north of the Mason-Dixon Line of course.
Also. He would get to the bottom of the Epstein List controversy…like Stephen A. Douglas desendants being on top with Bill Clinton.
He would also make Chicken Fricassee the National Dish..Infuriating Beef Producers into a other possible Civil War.
H…he’d say “Hey! Let me out of here!”
He’d look like sh!t
…you wouldn’t catch me out without my top hat.
My claim that my house is older than Lincoln’s presidency wouldn’t be quite as cool.
…he’d probably ask how that play ended…
… he would be seriously concerned about the state of the union…