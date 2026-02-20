Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 2/6/2026 : New Matches for 2/20/2026

Glad to be guest hosting, wait for the Bell before voting.
Results from 2/6/2026
|Barbara Carerra
|No Preference
|Serena Scott Thomas
|162
|0
|53
|Halle Berry
|No Preference
|Valerie Leon
|131
|0
|128
New Matches for 2/20/2026
Match 1
Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rachel Grant
|2 – 2 – 0
|474 – 10 – 324
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rosemund Pike
|3 – 1 – 0
|547 – 6 – 304
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
Match 2
Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp) vs Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Famke Janssen
|4 – 0 – 0
|580 – 7 – 198
Actress: Famke Janssen Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mie Hama
|0 – 4 – 0
|171 – 6 – 698
Actress: Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.