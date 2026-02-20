Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 2/6/2026 : New Matches for 2/20/2026

Results from 2/6/2026

Barbara Carerra No PreferenceSerena Scott Thomas
162053

Halle BerryNo PreferenceValerie Leon
1310128

New Matches for 2/20/2026

Match 1

Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rachel Grant2 – 2 – 0474 – 10 – 324
Peaceful Fountains of Desire

Actress:Rachel Grant
Nationality:Filipino
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.

Rachel Grant

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rosemund Pike3 – 1 – 0547 – 6 – 304
Miranda Frost

Actress:Rosamund Pike
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.

Rosemund Pike

Who do you prefer?
22 votes · 22 answers
Match 2

Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp) vs Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Famke Janssen4 – 0 – 0580 – 7 – 198
Xenia Onatopp

Actress:Famke Janssen
Nationality:Dutch
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.

Famke Janssen

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mie Hama0 – 4 – 0171 – 6 – 698
Kissy Suzuki

Actress:Mie Hama
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

Mie Hama

Who do you prefer?
22 votes · 22 answers
