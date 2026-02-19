I think I’ll patent that dish.
Florida restaurant faces backlash after selling pizzas with iguana meat as topping
NY Post | 02/18/2026 | Zoe Hussain
A Florida pizzeria is facing backlash for adding iguana pizza to their menu while a cold snap in the Sunshine State stunned the invasive reptiles, causing them to fall from trees.
My take-out restaurant — “The Slop John B.” — will run commercials with a catchy jingle:
“Iguana go home
(You know) Iguana go home;
Well, they fell so broke up
Iguana go home!”
Have it Uruguay.
All was lost when our society failed to stop pineapple becoming a pizza topping.
I-guana try a piece of that pizza.
That’s the kind of thing that usually get a subsidy…
“Guana is good eating.” ~~ Crocodile Dundee
I believe his aboriginal friend had a different opinion…
I wanna, you wanna, we all wanna iguana
It’s pronounced eye-guana.
They told me it was eee-guana.
Well, they were wrong then weren’t they?
🎶If you like Iguana Lasagna. Getting caught in Bahrain🎶