Iguana Lasagna

I think I’ll patent that dish.

Florida restaurant faces backlash after selling pizzas with iguana meat as topping
NY Post | 02/18/2026 | Zoe Hussain

A Florida pizzeria is facing backlash for adding iguana pizza to their menu while a cold snap in the Sunshine State stunned the invasive reptiles, causing them to fall from trees.

My take-out restaurant — “The Slop John B.” — will run commercials with a catchy jingle:

“Iguana go home

(You know) Iguana go home;

Well, they fell so broke up

Iguana go home!”

Have it Uruguay.

