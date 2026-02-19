Straight Line of the Day: How To Increase Police Presence at Your House: … Posted by Oppo on 19 February 2026, 12:00 pm If you want to.
Wear a tank top style undershirt whenever you go out to fetch the morning paper.
Wrap all your gifts in “thin blue line” wrapping paper…oh wait, I heard “presents”…
A sign that says
I’m an invincible Illegal Alien and I’ve never been caught because no one is an Illegal Alien. ICE SUCKS!
Marry into a family of police officers…
Gunfire at 2AM works in my neighborhood…
A yard sign that reads “Free Donuts” ought to do it.
Working on one’s all-over tan in the front yard should do the trick.
Worked for Sydney Sweeney.
I got a lot of cops showing up after five days of constant calls to 911 asking for assistance in locating my shillelagh.