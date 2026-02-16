Surely Your Mind Instantly Went There

AOC Fails Basic Geography Lesson
Daily Caller | 02/16/2026 | Nicole Silverio

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez incorrectly stated on Sunday that Venezuela is “below the equator” while she criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for capturing former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Ocasio-Cortez argued at Technical University of Berlin’s TEDx event that the administration could not engage in a so-called “act of war” simply because Venezuela is south of the Equator, though Venezuela is located north of the equator.

“Venezuela’s below the equator” —

AOC tripped and fell, though fell later;

Her reaction, I felt,

Was below the belt

When she claimed that I wanted to date her.

Ocasio-Cortez received widespread backlash from conservatives online and reportedly canceled her scheduled media appearances…

