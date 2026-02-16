Surely Your Mind Instantly Went There

AOC Fails Basic Geography Lesson
Daily Caller | 02/16/2026 | Nicole Silverio
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez incorrectly stated on Sunday that Venezuela is “below the equator” while she criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for capturing former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.
Ocasio-Cortez argued at Technical University of Berlin’s TEDx event that the administration could not engage in a so-called “act of war” simply because Venezuela is south of the Equator, though Venezuela is located north of the equator.
“Venezuela’s below the equator” —
AOC tripped and fell, though fell later;
Her reaction, I felt,
Was below the belt
When she claimed that I wanted to date her.
Ocasio-Cortez received widespread backlash from conservatives online and reportedly canceled her scheduled media appearances…
“… reportedly canceled her scheduled media appearances…”
Probably had issues navigating to them…
The world turned upside down.
Reminds me of:
AOC: “Kamala, how many is a Brazilian?”