Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/11/2026 : New matches for 3/18/2026

Ready for some NCAA Basketball AND some Bond Girls? I know I am.
Results from 3/11/2026
|Maud Adams
|No Preference
|Jane Seymour
|134
|0
|127
|Catherine Schell
|No Preference
|Carmen du Sautoy
|191
|3
|18
Matches for 3/18/2026
Match 1
Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett) vs Francoise Therry (Chew Mee)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Angela Scoular
|0 – 7 – 0
|101 – 5 – 1528
Actress: Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Francoise Therry
|1 – 6 – 0
|255 – 8 – 1077
Actress: Francoise Therry Nationality: French Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.
Match 2
Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf) vs (1) Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cassandra Harris
|2 – 5 – 0
|429 – 21 – 777
Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(1) Barbara Bach
|7 – 0 – 0
|1484 – 8 – 197
Actress: Barbara Bach Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.
Ernst Stavro Blofeld:
“That’s my damn cat, Mr. Bigglesworth baaabeeee.”