Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/11/2026 : New matches for 3/18/2026

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Ready for some NCAA Basketball AND some Bond Girls? I know I am.

Results from 3/11/2026

Maud AdamsNo PreferenceJane Seymour
1340127

Catherine SchellNo PreferenceCarmen du Sautoy
191318

Matches for 3/18/2026

Match 1

Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett) vs Francoise Therry (Chew Mee)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Angela Scoular0 – 7 – 0101 – 5 – 1528
Ruby Bartlett

Actress:Angela Scoular
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.

Angela Scoular

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Francoise Therry1 – 6 – 0255 – 8 – 1077
Chew Mee

Actress:Francoise Therry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Therry

Who do you prefer?
31 votes · 31 answers
Vote

Match 2

Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf) vs (1) Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Cassandra Harris2 – 5 – 0429 – 21 – 777
Countess Lisl von Schlaf

Actress:Cassandra Harris
Nationality:Australian
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.

Cassandra Harris

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(1) Barbara Bach7 – 0 – 01484 – 8 – 197
Anya Amasova

Actress:Barbara Bach
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Barbara Bach

Who do you prefer?
35 votes · 35 answers
Vote

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