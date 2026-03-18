How Do They Know It Wasn’t a Tribute to Tarantino?

Definitely not a headline you see every day:
Trans woman dressed up like Blues Brothers allegedly murdered millionaire developer in LA
NY Post | 3/17/26 | Titus Wu
A transgender woman dressed up like a Blues Brother allegedly murdered a millionaire developer in his Los Angeles home before having an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, authorities said.
Eleanor Beaulieu, 39, was charged Sunday in the killing of Demetrius Doukoullos and is being housed in Los Angeles County’s Men’s Central Jail, according to inmate records.
Neighbors reported a foul odor coming from the Hermosa Beach home, along with sightings of a suspicious person…
Cops responded to check on Doukoullos around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after his realtor hadn’t heard from him for about a week, police said.
I had no idea you were supposed to check in with your realtor more frequently than once a week.
“Eleanor, come out with your hands up. This has been going on long enough,” the officer yelled repeatedly, the Daily Mail reported.
About sixty years too long.
Photos show Beaulieu surrendering to police after hours of negotiations, wearing a peculiar outfit that included a fedora, suit, sunglasses, and black tie.
Police cautiously approached him, cuffed him and walked him south to one of the dozens of police vehicles.
The reporter jotted down the direction after a glance at his compass? Impressive.
To be honest, the whole incident went south.
Eleanor? Him?? Has accurate reporting gone completely out the window???
So was it a dude, pretending to be a woman, dressed as a dude?
Nah, it was a trans woman, but they don’t believe trans women “deserve” to be called “she” and said trans woman was apparently wearing a fedora and suit and tie
… which makes Biscuit’s analysis correct — at least working backwards.
You’d agree that wearing a fedora and suit and tie is kind of like dressing like a dude, no?
And I guess that’s why they call it “The Blues.”
Well played Brother