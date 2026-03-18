How Do They Know It Wasn’t a Tribute to Tarantino?

Definitely not a headline you see every day:

Trans woman dressed up like Blues Brothers allegedly murdered millionaire developer in LA

NY Post | 3/17/26 | Titus Wu

A transgender woman dressed up like a Blues Brother allegedly murdered a millionaire developer in his Los Angeles home before having an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, authorities said.

Eleanor Beaulieu, 39, was charged Sunday in the killing of Demetrius Doukoullos and is being housed in Los Angeles County’s Men’s Central Jail, according to inmate records.

Neighbors reported a foul odor coming from the Hermosa Beach home, along with sightings of a suspicious person…

Cops responded to check on Doukoullos around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after his realtor hadn’t heard from him for about a week, police said.