13 Comments

  4. It’s like getting bombed, on your inauguration day.
    It’s like 72 virgins, but you never get laid.
    It’s the free ride, to the bottom of the straight,
    And who woulda thought? It figures.
    Isn’t it Iranic.

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  5. It’s like firing on your neighbors, but only hittin ’em with debris
    It’s like ten million drones, becoming a reef
    It’s building the fleet of your dreams, then meeting its abrupt demise
    And isn’t it Iranic.

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  11. A cloud appears above our heads
    A flood of shrapnel comes raining down on us
    Raining down on us
    The cloud is moving nearer still
    A B-2 bomber slips from view
    As ordinance flies into view
    And I ran, I ran so far away
    I just ran, I ran all night and day
    I couldn’t get away

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