Straight Line of the Day: Isn’t It Iranic… Posted by Oppo on 18 March 2026, 12:00 pm Try to think of things that could be described as Irany.
…Don’t you think.
. . . despite daylight savings time, the sun rises in Iran at 2 am every morning
That the #1 employer in Tehran is Mossad?
It’s like getting bombed, on your inauguration day.
It’s like 72 virgins, but you never get laid.
It’s the free ride, to the bottom of the straight,
And who woulda thought? It figures.
Isn’t it Iranic.
+1
It’s like firing on your neighbors, but only hittin ’em with debris
It’s like ten million drones, becoming a reef
It’s building the fleet of your dreams, then meeting its abrupt demise
And isn’t it Iranic.
…that if it was irenic, they might learn something about getting along…
Mullah’s rolling in d’oh.
Navy rolling in the deep
They gotta duck five times a day. Why-a duck?
The leaders all had duck and roll for their last meal.
The “Black Knight” of Monty Python and the Holy Grail movie is definitely … Iranic!
A cloud appears above our heads
A flood of shrapnel comes raining down on us
Raining down on us
The cloud is moving nearer still
A B-2 bomber slips from view
As ordinance flies into view
And I ran, I ran so far away
I just ran, I ran all night and day
I couldn’t get away