Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/18/2026 : New Matches for 3/25/2026

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Brackets busted? Well it’s Opening Day and we’ll always have the Bond Girlathon.

Results from 3/18/2026

Francois TherryNo PreferenceAngela Scoular
79562

(1) Barbara BachNo PreferenceCassandra Harris
181020

New Matches for 3/25/2026

Match 1

(16) Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(16) Sue Vanner4 – 3 – 0815 – 10 – 658
Log Cabin Girl

Actress:Sue Vanner
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.

Sue Vanner

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kristina Wayborn3 – 4 – 0669 – 8 – 566
Magda

Actress:Kristina Wayborn
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.

Kristina Wayborn

Who do you prefer?
48 votes · 48 answers
Vote

Match 2

(6) Caroline Munro (Naomi) VS (14) Tina Hudson (Bianca)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(6) Caroline Munro7 – 0 – 01123 – 11 – 338
Naomi

Actress:Caroline Munro
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.

Caroline Munro

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(14) Tina Hudson4 – 3 – 0931 – 14 – 582
Bianca

Actress:Tina Hudson
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.

Tina Hudson

Who do you prefer?
48 votes · 48 answers
Vote

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