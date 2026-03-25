Straight Line of the Day: Incentives You’d Offer to Millionaires To Return to New York City: …

Because Gov. Hochul really, really needs some ideas:

Kathy Hochul Begs Rich People to Come Back to New York

Hot Air | 18 Mar, 2026 | David Strom Hochul’s appeal to the millionaires who are fleeing New York came last week at a POLITICO “Fireside Chat” … Governor Hochul: Let me frame it this way: …

Well, letting you frame it your way would only exacerbate the problem, but go ahead:

… I know New Yorkers are exasperated. They feel that everything’s stacked against them. They’re not getting ahead, their rents are too damn high, their childcare costs are high, their utility bills … What I want to make sure we are smart about is having a system in place where it’s not just taxing for the sake of taxing. And being conscious of the fact that I need people who are high-net-worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state. Right?

Right.

Not left. Except they have left. In abundance.

Now, there are some patriotic millionaires who stepped up. Okay, cut me the checks.

Since you’re a politician and a Democrat, I have to ask: you meant cut the government the checks, correct?

If you want to be supportive, but maybe the first step should be to go down to Palm Beach and see who we can bring back home because our tax base has been eroded. So I philosophically don’t have a problem, …

?

I would posit that you do — and you realize it, you’ve just circled around it, and will now home in on it:

… I have to look at the fact that we are in competition with other states who have less of a tax burden on their corporations and their individuals.

So, other than seeing “who we can bring back home” at the point of a gun — I’d call the new TV series “The Fungitive” — you’ll convince them how? …