Meta, YouTube found liable for woman’s debilitating social media addiction in $3M landmark trial
NY Post | 3/25/26 | Daniel Farr, Jules Corderoy
Jules Corderoy? You should see my corduroy jewels.
A Los Angeles jury found Wednesday that Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube harmed a young user … a 20-year-old woman who claimed she became dangerously obsessed with the apps at a young age because they were deliberately built to be addictive …
Snap and TikTok were also defendants in the first-of-its-kind trial; however, both settled with the plaintiff before it began.
… she started using social media apps at just 6 years old, and her addiction fueled depression, anxiety and severe mental health struggles, including body dysmorphia and thoughts of self-harm.
Well, yeah, especially after stumbling across IMAO.
Apparently the young woman didn’t read the Meta, etc, fine print.
It clearly states – “FAFO”, in bolder print but a magnifying glass still needed.
I could sue, sure, but the crack attorneys that IMAO hires from the Animal House Law School and Toga Party Participants will drag things out for years with frivolous motions and AI-generated briefs that defy all sense of logic or decorum…
Here at IMAO, defying senses of decorum is logically the most the deserving of bacon.