Jules Corderoy? You should see my corduroy jewels.

A Los Angeles jury found Wednesday that Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube harmed a young user … a 20-year-old woman who claimed she became dangerously obsessed with the apps at a young age because they were deliberately built to be addictive …

Snap and TikTok were also defendants ​in the first-of-its-kind trial; however, both settled with the plaintiff before it began.

… she started using social media apps at just 6 years old, and her addiction fueled depression, anxiety and severe mental health struggles, including body dysmorphia and thoughts of self-harm.