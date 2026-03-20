Friday Night Open Thread: In Praise of Laziness

Laziness keeps you out of all sorts of trouble. Just now, I was tempted to go raise some hell, but decided it wasn’t worth getting up out of my chair. And I’m betting it’s for the best.
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Random thought: People talk about “yesterday” and “yesteryear,” but mention “yestermonth” and they will look at you funny.
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I read the news today, oh boy: ten thousand halals in Blackburn, Lancashire.
Best thing about laziness is it makes it much easier to under promise and over perform.
Laziness is the only thing I don’t have to work at.
Praise it? I embody it!