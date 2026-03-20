News You Can Use

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… for complaining purposes:

https://travelpander.com/dimensions-of-an-airplane-seat/
“Airplane seat dimensions focus on width, which has shifted over time. In 1985, major US carriers had seats at least 19 inches wide. From 2000 to 2018, average widths fell from 18.5 to 17 inches, with some seats as narrow as 16.1 inches. These changes affect passenger comfort and seating arrangements in airlines.”

So it’s not my imagination.

I guess Whoopi and I will have to ride in separate aisles on our fun-filled vacation.

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