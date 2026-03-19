Oh, NO! Part 2

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Mind bleach, stat!

Single Whoopi Goldberg reveals she goes bar-hopping to fulfill her sexual needs
NY Post | 3/18/26 | Audrey Rock

Goldberg quipped, “I am single,” adding, “Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang! And I do hit and runs when I need it.”

.

Latest workday for interns:

Phew

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