Oh, NO! Part 2

Mind bleach, stat!
Single Whoopi Goldberg reveals she goes bar-hopping to fulfill her sexual needs
NY Post | 3/18/26 | Audrey Rock
Goldberg quipped, “I am single,” adding, “Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang! And I do hit and runs when I need it.”
.
Latest workday for interns:
Phew
Whoopi? Hit and runs?
She would do damage the Allstate “Mayhem” guy would be envious of.
Staphonopulous:
“Mr. President, Bill, sir, you were just kidding when you said you’d hit it..right”?
Bill:
“It depends on what the meaning of the word “hit” is.”
I bet there’s WAY more running than hitting.
Darn it! I thought I told those interns there was no sitting up!
Does she go to 10-Forward to service her vaGuinan?
I’ll see myself out.
The only two things I understood were “I bar hop” and “I’m single.” Ted Danson might be able to explain the rest, eh?
Ain’t no way there is enough alcohol in any one bar to facilitate that.