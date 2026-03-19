You Keep Using That Term “Border Force.” I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means.

More than 250 illegal migrants cross English Channel as smugglers exploit hottest day of year so far

GB News | 3/18/2026 | Mark White, Jack Walters

More than 260 small boat migrants entered Britain today at the start of several days of good weather in the English Channel.

At least 56 migrants arrived in the Dover harbour on a Border Force vessel just after 10am, GB News can reveal.

Three other migrant boats made the illegal crossing in the hours that followed.

Just after 3pm, the Border Force vessel Typhoon unloaded another 82 at the migrant processing centre in Dover, taking the total for the day to 261.

It takes the total number of illegal arrivals so far this year to 3,718.

Several more days of good weather in the Channel this week are expected to see hundreds more small boat migrants attempt to reach Britain.

The Border Force facility at Dover harbour has now reopened after being closed for upgrade work for the past two months.