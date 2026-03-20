Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/13/2026 : New Matches for 3/20/2026

Nice to get out for a bit of fun.
Results from 3/13/2026
|(9) Lana Wood
|No Preference
|(14) Tania Mallet
|138
|0
|109
|Nadja Regin
|No Preference
|Lola Larson
|114
|6
|54
New Matches for 3/20/2026
Match 1
(13) Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Denise Perrier (Marie)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Claudine Auger
|3 – 2 – 0
|625 – 7 – 426
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.ger
VS
Contestant Record Total Scores Denise Perrier 1 – 4 – 0 211 – 32 – 617
Actress: Denise Perrier Nationality: French Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.
Match 2
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs (16) Izabella Scorupco (Natalya Simonova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Luciana Paluzzi
|3 – 2 – 0
|527 – 8 – 525
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(16) Izabella Scorupco
|3 – 2 – 0
|562 – 4 – 423
Actress: Izabella Scorupco Nationality: Polish-Swedish Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Natalya Simonova was a programmer working at a Russian Space Control Centre along with Boris Grishenko. Xenia Onatopp and General Ourumov staged a test drill in the centre, and after getting the launch keys, Onatopp shot everyone in sight. Natalya managed to escape, and made contact with Boris over the Internet. Unfortunately, Boris was a traitor working with Onatopp, and Natalya was captured.After she escaped a near death experience with Bond, the two paired up, and Natalya’s computer skills helped Bond overcome the traitors.