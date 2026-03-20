Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/13/2026 : New Matches for 3/20/2026

Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.ger

Claudine Auger

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Denise Perrier 1 – 4 – 0 211 – 32 – 617

Marie

Actress: Denise Perrier Nationality: French Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

As Bond seeks out Blofeld to get revenge for the death of his wife, the trail leads him from Tokyo to Cairo, where he interrogates a gambler about Blofeld’s whereabouts. “Marie… ask.. Marie.” Bond finds Marie, who asks “Is there something I can do for you?” Bond replies with “There’s something I’d like you to get off your chest”, and then removes her Bra and begins to strangle her with it.He gets the information he wants and pursues the lead.