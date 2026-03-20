6 Comments

  1. Ice Agent Wallace:
    “Agent Bolen, over here I saw the nude female Illegals hiding behind that rock!”
    Agent Bolen:
    “Hold my beer son I’m going in first this time dammitt!”
    Wallace:
    “Sir! but the meteorite is still smoking hot!”
    Bolen: “So are those Babes son!”

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