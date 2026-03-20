Welcome! IMAO Staffers Hunt for Meteorite Said To Have Landed in Area Posted by Oppo on 20 March 2026, 11:00 am . Just out of frame: interns on beach blankets with lunch.
Ice Agent Wallace:
“Agent Bolen, over here I saw the nude female Illegals hiding behind that rock!”
Agent Bolen:
“Hold my beer son I’m going in first this time dammitt!”
Wallace:
“Sir! but the meteorite is still smoking hot!”
Bolen: “So are those Babes son!”
“Tippit? Tippit?”
— Jaws reference
I know what noises you’re supposed to make to catch a snipe. What noises do you make for a meteor?
Mostly oooooh and awwwww, until it disintegrates or hits the ground…
“I found some meteorites over here on the beach, right here in these bikinis! Clearly these bodies are out of this world!”
We have staff?