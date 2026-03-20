Straight Line of the Day: There’s a “No Kings” Protest on March 28th. Why Aren’t You Going?

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‘No Kings’ protesters to march to Washington State Capitol on March 28
KIRO7 | 3/14/26 | MyNorthwest.com Staff

The third “No Kings” march and rally has been scheduled for March 28, as participants will march toward the Washington State Capitol in protest of the “unconstitutional and unaccountable behavior of our federal government.”

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m., including a march followed by a rally that features speakers, music, and sign-waving

That’s supposed to be a draw?

For adults?

Olympia’s “No Kings” event will be just one of many similar nonviolent events occurring on March 28 across the U.S. In Olympia specifically, marchers will begin lining up at 11 a.m., leaving Percival Landing Park at 217 Thurston Avenue N.E. at 11:30 a.m., and marching to the Capitol Campus to begin the rally.

Who’s dictating the schedule? A committee of dictators?

“Currently, America has a cruel king surrounded by cruel cronies. …,” Amy Rehwaldt of Evergreen Resistance Olympia shared.

Thanks for sharing. Most people just speak.

13 Comments

  3. Because it’s depressing to be near gutless people when there is absolutely no possibility of a consequence for their actions. Meanwhile, the number of No Kings protests in Saudi Arabia continues to be zero.

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  7. Who’s dictating the schedule? A committee of dictators?

    Yes. The calendar is packed so scheduling is of upmost importance. You wouldn’t want to skip your protest demanding green energy, or miss your NIMBY protest against green energy.

    https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/wa-sues-feds-unlawfully-terminated-funding-clean-energy-programs/281-7469f258-b9fe-4b02-847c-599692bc560f

    https://www.king5.com/article/tech/science/environment/decatur-island-push-back-solar-grid/281-522d1ac5-1668-4dbe-b84d-faa5bda7dc14

    https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/snoqualmie-residents-clash-developers-over-proposed-lithium-battery-site-near-homes/281-b7eb192c-9447-4959-8908-0ab7c9391cf8

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