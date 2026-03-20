Straight Line of the Day: There’s a “No Kings” Protest on March 28th. Why Aren’t You Going?

‘No Kings’ protesters to march to Washington State Capitol on March 28

KIRO7 | 3/14/26 | MyNorthwest.com Staff

The third “No Kings” march and rally has been scheduled for March 28, as participants will march toward the Washington State Capitol in protest of the “unconstitutional and unaccountable behavior of our federal government.”

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m., including a march followed by a rally that features speakers, music, and sign-waving …