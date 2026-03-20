Straight Line of the Day: There’s a “No Kings” Protest on March 28th. Why Aren’t You Going?

‘No Kings’ protesters to march to Washington State Capitol on March 28
KIRO7 | 3/14/26 | MyNorthwest.com Staff
The third “No Kings” march and rally has been scheduled for March 28, as participants will march toward the Washington State Capitol in protest of the “unconstitutional and unaccountable behavior of our federal government.”
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m., including a march followed by a rally that features speakers, music, and sign-waving …
That’s supposed to be a draw?
For adults?
Olympia’s “No Kings” event will be just one of many similar nonviolent events occurring on March 28 across the U.S. In Olympia specifically, marchers will begin lining up at 11 a.m., leaving Percival Landing Park at 217 Thurston Avenue N.E. at 11:30 a.m., and marching to the Capitol Campus to begin the rally.
Who’s dictating the schedule? A committee of dictators?
“Currently, America has a cruel king surrounded by cruel cronies. …,” Amy Rehwaldt of Evergreen Resistance Olympia shared.
Thanks for sharing. Most people just speak.
I’ll be attending a “No Queens” rally in San Francisco. I’ll probably be dead by day’s end.
I have a feeling this isn’t going to be like the ‘No Queens’ rally concerning Hillary, or was it Obama, 🤔 I went to once ..
Because it’s depressing to be near gutless people when there is absolutely no possibility of a consequence for their actions. Meanwhile, the number of No Kings protests in Saudi Arabia continues to be zero.
I’ll be playing in a local poker tournament, and I need all the kings I can get..,
I quit playing poker at a young age when, going thru puberty, I realized there were no princesses in the deck and I thought that was just too misogynistic for me.
I will only remember that today, 3.20.26, was the day Chuck Norris went up to the great Karate Chop in the sky. 😢
I was just recently crowned king and I’m clearly not welcome.
Who’s dictating the schedule? A committee of dictators?
Yes. The calendar is packed so scheduling is of upmost importance. You wouldn’t want to skip your protest demanding green energy, or miss your NIMBY protest against green energy.
https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/wa-sues-feds-unlawfully-terminated-funding-clean-energy-programs/281-7469f258-b9fe-4b02-847c-599692bc560f
https://www.king5.com/article/tech/science/environment/decatur-island-push-back-solar-grid/281-522d1ac5-1668-4dbe-b84d-faa5bda7dc14
https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/snoqualmie-residents-clash-developers-over-proposed-lithium-battery-site-near-homes/281-b7eb192c-9447-4959-8908-0ab7c9391cf8
Why Aren’t You Going?
March 28th? I’ll be working overtime to pay my exorbitant STATE taxes. Luckily Trump isn’t going to tax my overtime.
Gotta harvest some palm branches to decorate the chancel for Palm Sunday…
I’d rather do something more meaningful and productive – like take a nap.
Being kingly, myself, I am unlikely to appear at such a childish and meaningless event.
Sorry, it conflicts with my already scheduled “ICE out” protest.