Cool: this guy wrote the Straight Line for me:
The Iranian People WILL Overthrow Their Government, Even Though the Iraqis Couldn’t, Because…
PJ Media | March 17, 2026 | Scott Pinsker
Cool: this guy wrote the Straight Line for me:
The Iranian People WILL Overthrow Their Government, Even Though the Iraqis Couldn’t, Because…
PJ Media | March 17, 2026 | Scott Pinsker
… underthrows rarely get them out…
The Iranian People Will Overthrow Their Government Because…
Most of them have been converted to Jehovah Witnesses and are now worshipping the one and true God.
…they have the proper motivation after decades of oppression and moral corruption from their leaders…