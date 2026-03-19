Oh, No!

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MS NOW cuts an hour from ‘Morning Joe’ in drastic overhaul
New York Post | March 18, 2026 | Taylor Herzlich

This will give Mika much more time to FaceTime with me. Or OnlyFan. I forget which.

Here she is wearing her Star Trek red shirt for the newly-branded program, Late-Morning Joe:

She said it was hard to swallow.

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