MS NOW cuts an hour from ‘Morning Joe’ in drastic overhaul
New York Post | March 18, 2026 | Taylor Herzlich
This will give Mika much more time to FaceTime with me. Or OnlyFan. I forget which.
Here she is wearing her Star Trek red shirt for the newly-branded program, Late-Morning Joe:
She said it was hard to swallow.
Eh, her time around here has been cut back quite a bit lately too.
One does not overwork a gag that causes others to gag.
I don’t want to make people gag, but in her case I’ll make an exception.
Her blouse is screaming, “Check me out on Reddit!”
So egotistical you could call her “I” candy.