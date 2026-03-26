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  8. Last night at church, helping the pre-schoolers, took my hat off to pray. One of the kids asked why I was bald. I told him it’s because I made fun of my grandpa for being bald. I did make fun of him a lot. So my karma did happen.

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  11. Letitia James’ mother sues her for alienation of affection since they were both apparently married to the same guy. James’ use of Ilhan Omar as a character witness proves costly in court.

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