Straight Line of the Day: “Karma” — If It Exists, Then the Following Should Happen: … Posted by Oppo on 26 March 2026, 12:00 pm
No tuna for me ☹️
No bacon for me. 😭
Good for you, the cans may explode.
…Gavin Newsom would join the human race…
What did the human race ever do to you?
Made him my governor…
…Firefly would be reborn as the hottest series on television…on a network other than Fox…
…Emu would finally catch up with me, and… and… and I just don’t want to think about it…
I’d end up running into some hot cheerleader chick at my high school reunion who dated the starting QB & I’d leave early with her & we’d continue the party at some cheap hotel room.
The fact that Castro lived into his 90’s, and his death was not the result of a flesh eating bacteria after a year-long bout of dysentery pretty much squashed my belief in karma.
I’d come and go.
Last night at church, helping the pre-schoolers, took my hat off to pray. One of the kids asked why I was bald. I told him it’s because I made fun of my grandpa for being bald. I did make fun of him a lot. So my karma did happen.
You’re lucky a bear didn’t get to you first…
Obscury Biblical ref!
Hillary’s assassins are notified by someone calling himself “Billy Jeff” that Hillary is going to a grand jury with evidence against herself.
Tax preparers who advertise “all the law will allow” get a judge and jury who think similarly.
Letitia James’ mother sues her for alienation of affection since they were both apparently married to the same guy. James’ use of Ilhan Omar as a character witness proves costly in court.
If there was a real Karma, it would appear as a stutterring Chameleon…with a British accent…