Straight Line of the Day: My Contribution to Climate Chains [sic] … Posted by Oppo on 23 March 2026, 12:00 pm
I joined an open global multi-stakeholder collaborative network that synergizes and amplifies efforts with CCC members and partners to co-develop digitally-enabled innovative solutions that empower stakeholders to achieve ambitious climate action goals.
Calluses. Although when I was in gym class, they were called climb it ropes, not chains. I guess the times, they are a chainsin.
At Jackson’s funeral, didn’t Brandon say, “they were going to put y’all back in climate chains”?
…I use 100% organic composting for all of my body disposal purposes… some chains may or may not be involved…
…benzene…
… I hereby nominate “The Chain” as the official Climate Chains theme song…
I nominate Chain of Fools.
I contribute by refusing to partake in Spam email chains. I do buy and consume their product though.
I used chains extensively when I played lumberjack and cut down a whole bunch of trees in my yard to change my local micro-climate.
And you’re OK!
‘Climate Chains’ was the name of the S&M Room on Epstein Island but I heard they wanted to name it the ‘Al Gore Room’…but protest.
I light my farts on fire so all that methane doesn’t get trapped inside the atmosphere
Prep and grow your own.
My Contribution to Climate Chains [sic] …transit gloria mundae.