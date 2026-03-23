13 Comments

  1. I joined an open global multi-stakeholder collaborative network that synergizes and amplifies efforts with CCC members and partners to co-develop digitally-enabled innovative solutions that empower stakeholders to achieve ambitious climate action goals.

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  2. Calluses. Although when I was in gym class, they were called climb it ropes, not chains. I guess the times, they are a chainsin.

    At Jackson’s funeral, didn’t Brandon say, “they were going to put y’all back in climate chains”?

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