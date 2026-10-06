TANST-AWFUL

There Ain’t No Stupider Thing As ‘Work-For-Us’ Liberals
Is this guy absolutely stark raving mad?
Mamdani’s definition of socialism sounds like state-controlled ‘totalitarianism’: critics
NY Post | 10/03/26 | Rich Calder
Far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani offered an impassioned definition of socialism this week — one critics say rivals state-controlled totalitarianism — claiming in a podcast interview that it’s the job of the government to ensure the masses have “whatever you need.”
“Socialism, to me, it means that you will have whatever you need to live a dignified life and that it is the government’s job to deliver on that.”
… People talk about it as the extension of democracy . . .
— the extension of government intrusion —
. . . from the ballot box to the rest of your life.
“What do people mean by . . .
— government intrusion in —
. . . the rest of your life? They mean your workplace, your home, things like that.”
“When people say dignity, I want to be very clear, we’re talking about the things that allow you to take a breath: housing, childcare, public transit,” the mayor said. “No one should be priced out of these things. These are non-negotiables; you need these to live.”
— as is CO2, but that’s another discussion.
Why can’t we all just have some free gubmint bacon! 🤪
Well, I need Mamdani’s power and influence to promote my own agenda…make it happen, O genie of democracy…
Non negotiable? Public Transit?
“Public Transportation Is For Losers”
-Homer J. Simpson.
Check our your average Indian reservation for a good look at government provided dignity.
“we’re talking about the things that allow you to take a breath:”
Well he’s in a real pickle. Obviously this means he needs to get rid of the police, they always make it so people can’t breathe. But without police, who’s going to enforce all the totalitarianism?