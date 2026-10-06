TANST-AWFUL

There Ain’t No Stupider Thing As ‘Work-For-Us’ Liberals

Is this guy absolutely stark raving mad?

Mamdani’s definition of socialism sounds like state-controlled ‘totalitarianism’: critics

NY Post | 10/03/26 | Rich Calder

Far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani offered an impassioned definition of socialism this week — one critics say rivals state-controlled totalitarianism — claiming in a podcast interview that it’s the job of the government to ensure the masses have “whatever you need.”

“Socialism, to me, it means that you will have whatever you need to live a dignified life and that it is the government’s job to deliver on that.”

… People talk about it as the extension of democracy . . .