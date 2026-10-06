… just read the AI summary of a search instead of checking the source results.
…. have incredibly poor long-term memory. Duh, what was the question?
…don’t have TikTok, or Facebook, or CNN…
… can’t see the danger in blue lights or shoe soles…
…are like Dimocrats.
Are stupid, indeed.
Insects Are Stupid. They…
…let the wasps control everything.
…have no greater aspirations than to bug you…
. . . can’t tell ants from uncles
are always looking for a good meal in the crappiest places.
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… just read the AI summary of a search instead of checking the source results.
…. have incredibly poor long-term memory. Duh, what was the question?
…don’t have TikTok, or Facebook, or CNN…
… can’t see the danger in blue lights or shoe soles…
…are like Dimocrats.
Are stupid, indeed.
Insects Are Stupid. They…
…let the wasps control everything.
…have no greater aspirations than to bug you…
. . . can’t tell ants from uncles
are always looking for a good meal in the crappiest places.