I’d Like To Be a Falkland Islander

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Just think of the advantages — you could go around saying things like:

“My Falkland computer crashed just when I was making reservations for my Falkland vacation!”

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7 Comments

  4. I knew a guy 50 or so years ago who had lived in the Falklands. According to him, penguin eggs don’t turn white when cooked but stay clear. I’ve always wondered if that was true but have never met anyone since then in a position to know.

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