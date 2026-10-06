I’d Like To Be a Falkland Islander Posted by Oppo on 6 October 2026, 11:00 am Just think of the advantages — you could go around saying things like: “My Falkland computer crashed just when I was making reservations for my Falkland vacation!” 1
Puede que no quiera ir a la guerra por eso, ¡pero el lenguaje!
Why do you think SpaceX named it the Falcon rocket?
Or you can always just say…”Falk it all!”
I knew a guy 50 or so years ago who had lived in the Falklands. According to him, penguin eggs don’t turn white when cooked but stay clear. I’ve always wondered if that was true but have never met anyone since then in a position to know.
I would have told him….”Hey man, did you know duck eggs are the best eggs?”
Why a duck? Why a-no chicken?
It offers a rich, savory flavor similar to red meat while providing high amounts of quality protein, iron, and essential vitamins.
It’s even better for you than spinach!