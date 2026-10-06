16 Comments

  12. This reminds me of the “monster burger” they used to sell at the Showboat in Las Vegas, a 20 oz burger for less than $4. Was the size of a pizza plate, a chore trying to pick it up without the fixins falling out. Longhorn Casino brought it back and downsized it to a mere 16 oz, and will give you a tee shirt if you can down that and a basket of fries in less than 20 minutes.

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