I’d like to see the buns on that one…
Another example of food inflation…
She likes a big wiener too.
Store must be in Illinois. I think she’s the Guv’ners personal shopper.
Chuck Schumer heard yelling “Quick put some cheese on that before it’s overcooked”!
“That would be fun at the next BBQ on the island” -Ghislaine
A rare pressing of Meatloaf’s Greatest Hits Live – it’s raw and uncut…
The Rosie O’Donnell Burger!
Free if you can eat it all.
Collasal? Is it made from the horse you Rhodes in on?
And that’s what happens when you don’t keep track of imperial vs. metric.
Alternate Name: “Implausible Burger”
Alternate Alternate Name: “Covers-a-Lot-of-Ground Beef”
This reminds me of the “monster burger” they used to sell at the Showboat in Las Vegas, a 20 oz burger for less than $4. Was the size of a pizza plate, a chore trying to pick it up without the fixins falling out. Longhorn Casino brought it back and downsized it to a mere 16 oz, and will give you a tee shirt if you can down that and a basket of fries in less than 20 minutes.
Tell me again which one is Patty?
You think THAT’S big…
Does it come in a larger size?
“Out on highway 61, next to new Spatula City mega-store.”
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I’d like to see the buns on that one…
Another example of food inflation…
She likes a big wiener too.
Store must be in Illinois. I think she’s the Guv’ners personal shopper.
Chuck Schumer heard yelling “Quick put some cheese on that before it’s overcooked”!
“That would be fun at the next BBQ on the island” -Ghislaine
A rare pressing of Meatloaf’s Greatest Hits Live – it’s raw and uncut…
The Rosie O’Donnell Burger!
Free if you can eat it all.
Collasal? Is it made from the horse you Rhodes in on?
And that’s what happens when you don’t keep track of imperial vs. metric.
Alternate Name: “Implausible Burger”
Alternate Alternate Name: “Covers-a-Lot-of-Ground Beef”
This reminds me of the “monster burger” they used to sell at the Showboat in Las Vegas, a 20 oz burger for less than $4. Was the size of a pizza plate, a chore trying to pick it up without the fixins falling out. Longhorn Casino brought it back and downsized it to a mere 16 oz, and will give you a tee shirt if you can down that and a basket of fries in less than 20 minutes.
Tell me again which one is Patty?
You think THAT’S big…
Does it come in a larger size?
“Out on highway 61, next to new Spatula City mega-store.”