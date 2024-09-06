Friday Classic Funny

“Good morning Mr. Walrus. What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on?”

“Looks like WordPress is going bonkers. Slow at times, sometimes just not working.”

“Any idea why?”

“I’m blaming Russian hackers trying to give cover to the FBI to make them think this is to help Trump get elected when it is really a psyop to help Harris, Putin’s prefered choice.”

“That is devious.”

“That’s the Russians for you.”

That’s it for today. WordPress just keeps cycling and won’t let me load anything more. Hope they fix it soon. Help us Basil, not Basil, you’re our only hope!

